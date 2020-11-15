ARLINGTON (CBS) — The Arlington School District is offering their condolences to the family and loved ones of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour, a former Arlington Schools student who was killed while serving as part of a peacekeeping force in Egypt.
Ghabour was 27 years old.
“Marwan is remembered by his teachers as a student committed to service. He was proud to serve his country and we are deeply saddened by his loss and honored by his sacrifice,” Arlington High School Principal Dr. Matthew Janger said.
Arlington High School Soccer Coach Lance Yodzio added, “Marwan was such a hardworking player and stepped up big-time for the team in the 2009 tournament run. He was a real committed teammate. In the spirit of giving back, he was the volunteer goalkeeper coach in 2015. Our soccer team will dedicate the remaining week of the season in honor of his memory. At our last home game next Saturday, we will conduct a moment of silence.”