BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterbacks have not been throwing many touchdowns this year. So on Sunday night, with the Ravens in town, Josh McDaniels figured it’s time to give someone else a chance.

That someone was receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was a quarterback before converting to receiver during his time at NC State. Through his year-and-a-half in the NFL, Meyers had only been used as a pass catcher. That changed in this one.

With 1:10 left in the first half, and with the Patriots trailing 10-7, Cam Newton lined up under center before throwing a backward pass to Meyers.

Meyers really only had one option on the play, with running back Rex Burkhead streaking up the right side. Burkhead was covered closely by linebacker Patrick Queen, but Meyers decided to lob up a rainbow and give Burkhead a chance to catch it. Meyers stood tall in the makeshift pocket and withstood a hit just after he let the pass go.

And despite having Queen blocking his vision, Burkhead showed tremendous focus to look in the pass and make the secure catch in the end zone for six.

See it for yourself.

High school QB, NFL WR out here throwing TD passes on SNF. @jkbmyrs5 | #GoPats Watch live: https://t.co/hYp83EW2oK pic.twitter.com/AyYTZ5k8hm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020

The touchdown put the Patriots ahead 13-10, after Nick Folk missed the PAT.

It was just the fifth touchdown pass for the Patriots this season, as Newton entered the game with two (before throwing one to Burkhead earlier in the first half) and Jarrett Stidham entered the game with one.