Patriots Pull Off Big Upset, Beating Ravens 23-17 On Rain-Soaked Night At Gillette StadiumThe world certainly should know by now that no matter the opponent and no matter the circumstance, Bill Belichick's team should never be outright dismissed.

J.C. Jackson Sets Patriots Team Record With Interception In Fifth Straight GameJ.C. Jackson has been doing some spectacular things in the New England secondary this season. On Sunday night, he made some team history.

Jakobi Meyers Throws Touchdown To Rex Burkhead On Incredible Trick PlayThe Patriots pulled off some trickery against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Cam Newton Dribbles A Football During Patriots Pregame WarmupsCam Newton's got skills.

Stephon Gilmore Inactive For Patriots Vs. Ravens, Missing Third Straight GameThe New England Patriots are once again without the services of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.