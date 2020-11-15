BOSTON (CBS) — J.C. Jackson has been doing some spectacular things in the New England secondary this season. On Sunday night, he made some team history.
Just before halftime in New England’s Sunday night clash with the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson snagged a deep pass by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson out of the air. He’s now picked off a pass in five straight games, setting a new franchise record for the Patriots.
Jackson’s history-making pick was a nice one too, as Jackson climbed the ladder over Marquise Brown for the interception:
A franchise record 5️⃣ straight games with an INT. #BALvsNE | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/LhF4iq7oIX
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020
The NFL record for most consecutive games with an interception is eight, which Oakland’s Tom Morrow did in 1962-63.
Jackson’s pick kept the Ravens from having a shot at a field goal, and the Patriots went into the locker room with a 13-10 lead at the half.
Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in his third season with the Patriots, currently leads the NFL with six interceptions on the season. The 24-year-old now has 14 interceptions in 38 career games.