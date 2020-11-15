COHASSET (CBS) – Cohasset Middle School and Cohasset High School are shifting to remote learning for the next two weeks after an underage house party was attended by a large number of students.
In an email on Saturday, Cohasset Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said local police informed school officials of a house party on Friday night in which Cohasset students were not wearing masks or following COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
After talking with town health and safety officials, Sullivan said the schools decided to move to remote learning to protect the safety of the students and faculty from the possible spread of the coronavirus.
The schools will begin remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
If there are no further issues, the schools plan to go back to a hybrid-learning model on Monday, Nov. 30.
“While any reversion to full-remote learning is undesirable, we believe that limiting this temporary restriction to the middle and high school best balances obvious safety concerns with our district’s ongoing commitment to the maximization of in-person learning hours,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan recommended those who attended the party get tested.
Elementary schools in Cohasset will continue with their current plan of a hybrid model.