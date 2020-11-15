BOSTON (CBS) — Four Boston schools will reopen for high needs students in special education on Monday. The schools are Carter, McKinley, Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and Henderson.
The Boston Public Health Commission approved the reopenings.
“We continue to meet with School Leaders and district and union leadership to discuss the best way to return to in-person learning,” said a letter from Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “We have heard from many of you that while remote learning has greatly improved, for many students in-person learning is the best approach.”
On Oct. 22, Boston suspended in-person and hybrid learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Baker announced the state had a new method to assess coronavirus transmission rates in communities. The shift was aimed at keeping more students in school since “there is clear and convincing scientific data that shows learning in a classroom, as long as people are playing by the rules, does not lead to higher transmission rates,” Baker said.