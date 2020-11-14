Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Correction is suspending most visitation at its 16 facilities for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, all inmates and staff will be tested for COVID-19.
Attorney visits and releases from custody are still allowed.
During the pandemic, the Department launched a video visitation program that continues to grow. Phone and email communications will also be expanded at this time.
Inmates will still have access to medication distribution, sick calls, medical appointments, mental health contacts, showers, disinfecting of rooms, and tier time.