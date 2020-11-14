BOSTON (CBS) — New York, Washington, and Washington D.C. were removed from the Massachusetts travel order exempt list Saturday. Travelers and returning residents coming from those locations will have to quarantine or provide a negative COVID test upon their arrival to Massachusetts.
There are now only four states on the lower-risk list: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Hawaii. Lower risk states have an average of daily cases per 100,000 below 10 and a positive test rate below 5%, both on a seven-day rolling average.
When visiting or returning to Massachusetts from any other state, you will be asked to fill out a Travel Form, and either quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Failure to comply could result in a $500 fine.
