BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,841 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Saturday marks the fifth consecutive day in which there were more than 2,000 newly reported coronavirus cases in the state.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.07%, marking the second consecutive day the weighted average is above 3.0%. The last time this occurred was in June.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 180,468 while the total number of deaths is 10,065.
There are an estimated 29,082 active cases.
As of Saturday, there are 705 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 18 from Friday. There are 151 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 111,066 total new tests reported Saturday.