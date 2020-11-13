WORCESTER (CBS) – The city of Worcester will remember a fallen hero Friday. Fire Lt. Jason Menard died exactly one year ago rescuing fellow firefighters from a burning home.

Firefighters got a report that a woman and her baby were trapped on the third floor of the burning house on Stockholm Street in the early morning of November 13, 2019. As they went up there, they became pinned in by heavy fire.

Menard was hailed as a hero after he helped members of his unit safely escape the home. Menard, however, became trapped and later died, just hours before he was about to go on a Disney vacation with his family.

He was 39 years old and was survived by his wife and their three children.

The Worcester Fire Department tweeted a message Friday morning saying Lieutenant Menard was a true leader and that “Time may pass, but the impact of his sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve.”

.@TweetWorcester and WFD will hold a virtual ceremony on Friday, 11/13, at 4 p.m., in honor and memory of Lt. Jason Menard. Because of COVID-19, the ceremony is closed to the public, but will broadcast live at https://t.co/kfCdMUjN1z & on Worcester Government Channel 192. pic.twitter.com/D6KtXZr8oY — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) November 12, 2020

The city will hold a virtual ceremony Friday at 4 p.m. at worcesterma.gov.