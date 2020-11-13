MALDEN (CBS) – A Malden man who was shot during an altercation with police on Thursday has been identified. Steve Brawley, 62, allegedly attempted to stab a State Police Trooper and a Malden Police officer with a knife during the incident.
At about noon Thursday, Malden Police responded to the area of Beach Street and Lynn Street after a Trooper reported the man brandishing a knife.
“During a physical altercation the defendant allegedly attempted to stab the Trooper and a Malden Police Officer,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. “In response the Trooper fired his service weapon striking the defendant.”
Brawley was placed under arrest and brought to Mass General Hospital where he remains hospitalized. He was arraigned virtually Friday on two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The officers involved in the incident were taken to a hospital as a precaution and released.