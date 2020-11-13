Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – Investigators are focusing on a propane leak as the cause of a house explosion on Nantucket Thursday. At least 18 homes were damaged by the fire and explosion at 11 Woodbury Lane.
One person was injured in the explosion and is in stable condition at a Boston hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine the source of the leak. Because of the extent of the damage, the exact ignition source may not be known.
Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy said there should be no concern that there is a widespread issue with propane systems on the island.
Damages from the explosion are estimated at $15 million.