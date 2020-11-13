BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday night’s Patriots-Ravens showdown at Gillette Stadium.

– Sunday night will be the 15th overall meeting between the Patriots and the Ravens. The Pats lead the regular season meetings 8-2, while the teams have split their four playoff matchups.

– This marks the second straight season that the Patriots and the Ravens will play on Sunday night. The Ravens won last year’s game, 37-20, in Baltimore to hand New England its first loss of the season.

– The Patriots own a 31-22 record overall on Sunday Night Football.

– The New England offense enters the game fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 159.6 yards per game. Baltimore is first at 170.1 rushing yards per game.

– The Pats defense has 10 interceptions this season.

– J.C. Jackson has recorded an interception in four consecutive games, which ties him with Devin McCourty (2019) and Mike Haynes (1976) for most consecutive games with an interception in Patriots team history.

– Since 2018, Jackson leads the NFL with 13 interceptions.

– Cam Newton has scored multiple rushing touchdowns three times this season. He is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with 8eight rushing touchdowns in the first seven games he’s played in a season.

– Newton has 66 career rushing touchdowns, which is an NFL record.

– The 12 receptions by Jakobi Meyers against the Jets were the most by a Patriots receiver since Julian Edelman had 13 receptions against Miami in 2013.

– James White needs two more receiving touchdowns to tie Larry Garron for most receiving touchdowns (26) by a Patriots running back.

