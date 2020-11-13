MEDFORD (CBS) — Three Medford police officers are being thanked for their help bringing a little baby girl into the world. Last week mom Nan Qin, her husband Bowen Gao, son Ian, and baby Riley met with and thanked officers Dean Bruno, Matthew Nestor, and Benjamin Franzese in person.

On Oct. 8, Medford Police received a 911 call about a woman who had gone into labor at home and was not going to make it to the hospital. Officers assisted Qin with a safe delivery of her healthy daughter.

The officers were recognized after Qin sent the police department a note thanking them. “Despite the fact they are not medical professionals, they were able to calmly guide me through the labor process which helped my baby girl arrive in this world safely. They were knowledgeable and guided me through this process, and I wanted to show my appreciation and gratitude,” she wrote.

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Chief of Police Jack Buckley also recognized the officers with official citations for their actions.

Baby Riley received one-of-a-kind Medford onesies.