Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly A 'Priority' For Houston AstrosThe Houston Astros are reportedly banging the drum pretty hard in their efforts to steal Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Red Sox.

Bill Belichick Not Particularly Interested In Criticism Of Recent Draft PicksYou never know what you're going to get from a Bill Belichick Friday press conference. This week, it was a somewhat contentious exchange with a reporter who was asking about recent draft class misses.

Patriots-Ravens Week 10 Predictions: Anyone Picking Pats For An Upset?Remember when everyone picked the Patriots in our weekly predictions post? Times they are a changing.

No, The Patriots Didn't Make A Mistake In Letting Stephen Gostkowski GoAt the end of September, we asked if the Patriots made a mistake by letting Stephen Gostkowski go. Now in the middle of November, it's only fair to follow up and say without a doubt that the answer is no.

Report: Celtics, Pacers Have Discussed Hayward-For-Turner SwapThe Celtics and the Pacers have discussed the framework of a trade involving Gordon Hayward and big man Myles Turner, according to one NBA insider.