What To Watch For When Ravens Visit Patriots On Sunday Night FootballHere's what to watch for when the 6-2 Ravens visit Foxboro for Sunday Night Football.

Ivy League Cancels Winter Sports Because Of COVID-19The Ivy League became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men's and women's basketball.

Cam Newton Taps In To 'Home Alone' When Explaining Anatomy Of Teammates' NicknamesThe genesis of some nicknames is a lot easier to figure out than others, and Cam Newton explained exactly what went into the process of applying the nickname "30 For 30" to new receiver Isaiah Ford.

Cam Newton Is Mighty Impressed By Lamar Jackson: 'I Don't Even Think I'm In That Stratosphere'Cam Newton is the most accomplished rushing QB in NFL history. But he wouldn't even put himself in Lamar Jackson's class.

Ravens Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Says 'No High-Risk Contacts'The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to pay a visit to Foxboro this weekend. But they currently have a COVID-19 situation to deal with before taking on the Patriots.