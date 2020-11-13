MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The boy who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday has been identified as 4-year-old Jacoby Adamtzikis.
Manchester Police said the child was hit by the truck in the area of Flaherty Lane and the alley south of Schulyer Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities say a 39-year-old male driver was taking a right turn when he hit the boy while he was on his bike. The boy was not breathing and unconscious when he was found in the alley by police. The driver was parked nearby after the accident.
The death has the local neighborhood in shock.
“Sad, very, very sad,” neighbor Robin Philbrick said on Thursday night. “He was a gentle kid. A very nice kid. People just need to slow down in the alleyways and take caution when they’re driving because kids do play in the alleyways.”
The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victim’s family.