FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Framingham police had to turn cars away at a new Stop the Spread site set up in the TJX parking lot because the volume of cars was so great and the waits for testing were up to an hour and a half.

For many it was the convenience of the drive through site. “I went out of state traveling last week and thought I’d get one to be sure,” said Kim Rickard.

For others accessibility to testing hasn’t been so easy. Tory Brown said it’s been difficult to make appointments. “Impossible, that’s why I drove all the way here,” Brown said.

For Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer the new site considerably expands daily testing capability in the area. “The volume at TJX versus a previous site where we could test about 300 people a day, we can now do about 670 people,” Spicer said. “They’re doubling the amount of work in the same time period.”

Drive-thru testing at a Roslindale community health center is also in high demand. Appointments are needed and the call center is in overdrive. “We were originally testing 50 per day, it’s increased to about 70-plus based on patients calling who are symptomatic,” said Kesha Carter, nurse manager at Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center.

Call volume testing requests have also doubled from about 400 to 800 a day. Staff says patience is required for an appointment as they prioritize the sickest patients. “You don’t have symptoms, haven’t had exposure but you want that information to be able to travel we’ll help you but it may take a few days to get that test scheduled,” said Dr. Juliana Castedo.

Health officials say there’s a correlation between Governor Baker’s plea and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s plea to get tested and the demand, and in this surge they believe they can meet it.

“People are aware the numbers are going up and they’re being more careful,” said Dr. Castedo.