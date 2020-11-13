By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There have been a number of Celtics trade rumors circulating over the last week or so, but a swap with the Pacers for center Myles Turner has been going around for even longer. That rumor is starting to pick up even more steam with next week’s NBA Draft fast approaching.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Celtics and the Pacers have discussed the framework of a Turner-for-Gordon-Hayward swap. Other pieces would have to be involved in the deal, with Massey reporting that Boston would send the 14th overall pick in the draft and Hayward to Indy for the talented big man.

The deal would likely have to include another player coming from Indy to Boston — or to a third team — to match Hayward’s salary. Hayward has a $34 million player option for next season, which he’d obviously have to pick up for the trade to go through. There have been rumblings of him wanting to play for his hometown Pacers and that he could possibly opt out of his final year in Boston, so at least this way the Celtics get something in return for the forward.

The #Celtics and #Pacers have discussed the framework of a Myles Turner for Gordon Hayward swap. Other pieces would be included. Something to keep a close eye on. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 12, 2020

More details on the #Celtics and #Pacers discussions for Myles Turner. Gordon Hayward and No. 14 pick is the likely offer. Both sides seem intrigued by the deal. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 12, 2020

The inclusion of the No. 14 pick is interesting because the Celtics were reportedly looking to trade all three of their first-round picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30) for a Top 10 selection, which they’d then send to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday. A Turner trade involving the pick would obviously put an end to that extremely enticing rumor.

As for Turner, the 24-year-old center would certainly be an upgrade in the paint for Boston. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season, which were down a bit from his numbers in 2018-19, but he’s been a pretty consistent big man over his five-year career. He led the NBA at 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19, and that protection in the paint is something that Boston sorely needed against opposing bigs throughout the postseason.

He’s also not a bad shooter, shooting 49 percent from the floor for his career. Turner can even pop out and hit the occasional three, shooting 36 percent from downtown. He shot 34 percent from three-point range last season on a career-high four attempts per game.

Maybe the most intriguing part of Turner is the price tag. He’s signed through three more seasons with an annual salary of $18 million, which is pretty modest by NBA standards.

Celtics fans know to take every rumor with a grain of salt, considering 97 percent of the Celtics rumors we’ve heard since Danny Ainge took over have ended up being just rumors. But this rumor has had legs for a while, and it seems like those legs are starting to run toward the hoop.