BROCKTON (CBS) – As coronavirus cases go up across the state, nurses are preparing for the worst. For Kylie Meiggs, it’s all bringing back some painful memories from the spring. “It does take a toll on healthcare workers,” said Meiggs. “It’s very overwhelming.”

When the pandemic began in the spring, Kylie was in her first year as a nurse at Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center. She says no matter how seasoned a nurse you are, “it can’t really prepare for the amount of deaths that you were seeing on a daily basis.”

More than 300 people have died from COVID-19 in Brockton despite the tireless efforts of frontline workers like Kylie. “You were kind of labeled as this hero,” Meiggs said. “But at the end of the day, you don’t feel like a hero. You feel kind of helpless.”

That helpless feeling, coupled with tragedy after tragedy, left Kylie with acute adjustment disorder. She describes it as short-term PTSD. “There’s no way a brain can really process exactly what is going on,” she said.

Meiggs said her hospital is in a much better position now when it comes to hospitalizations, but with case numbers on the rise she’s pleading with people to listen to health experts. “You don’t want to have to see it firsthand. Stay home, wear your mask,” Meiggs said. “You don’t want to see a family member get sick, you don’t want to have to see a friend of yours pass away.”