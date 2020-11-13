BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday season is approaching and themed events are starting to pop up. On our To Do List this week – a drive-thru holiday light display, a festive walk in the Seaport, and outdoor art displays.
DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY LIGHTS
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit, and Gillette Stadium is helping you do just that. The Magic of Lights drive-thru experience opens this weekend. Every day through January 2 check out the mile-long holiday lights display featuring the latest LED technology and digital animations. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
https://MagicOfLights.com/Events/Foxborough/
When: Sun-Thurs dusk-10pm; Fri-Sat dusk-11pm through Jan. 2
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Cost: $25-50 per vehicle (depending on date)
SEAPORT IS THE SNOWPORT
Head to the Seaport for Snowport Winter Wonder Walks every Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Circuit is giving complimentary open-air rides. Follow the trail of festive holiday trees and find a variety of seasonal activities like curling on the Seaport Common, or snagging some holiday deals at local stores.
https://www.bostonseaport.xyz
When: Saturdays 2-6pm
Where: Seaport Common, Boston
Cost: Free
ARTWALK
The Lexington ArtWalk is underway now through Thanksgiving. Find 150 pieces of art on display in the windows of 28 different locations. For added fun, download a scavenger hunt for your chance to win a prize.
https://www.munroecenter.org/artwalk-2020.html
When: Now through Thanksgiving
Where: Lexington Center
Cost: Free