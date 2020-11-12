CARLISLE (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update on COVID-19 in Massachusetts in a news conference late Thursday morning in Carlisle.
Baker, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley will tour Carlisle Public School, where students are learning in-person. All three will then speak to reporters at 11:30 a.m.
Baker, Peyser and Riley have been pushing for more districts to move away from full remote learning and switch to a hybrid format to get more children back in schools in communities where COVID cases are not in the high-risk category.
Last Friday, the governor announced updated coronavirus metrics for cities and towns aimed at getting kids back in school.
Under the new methodology, the most recent color-coded data shows 16 red high-risk communities. The week before, using different metrics, 121 communities were listed in the red zone.
There are about 450,000 public school students in Massachusetts. Last week, school districts reported 154 COVID cases among students and 98 among staff members.