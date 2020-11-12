BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots held a padded practice on Thursday as the team gears up for Sunday night’s matchup with the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. But star cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not participate in the session.

Gilmore was one of three Patriots to miss Thursday’s practice, sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out of New England’s last two games. Gilmore was limited on Wednesday, so his status for Sunday will likely come down to what he does at Friday’s practice.

Mix in a cryptic tweet by Gilmore on Wednesday night, and visions of a contract dispute are back to dancing in people’s minds.

Everything happens for a reason 💯 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 11, 2020

Yeah, it’s been one of those seasons for the 3-5 New England Patriots.

Fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Terrance Brooks also missed Thursday’s practice, as both were sidelined with an illness. New England’s practice report was once again a hefty one on Thursday, with 17 players listed as limited:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

The good news for the New England offense is that both N’Keal Harry and Damien Harris practiced for the second straight day on Thursday.

The Ravens, meanwhile, listed six players on their injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Calais Campbell (calf)

RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

DT Brandon Williams (NIR)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB L.J. Fort (finger)

OLB Matthew Judon (calf)

The Patriots and the Ravens are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. in Foxboro on Sunday night.