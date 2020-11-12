BOSTON (CBS) — The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to pay a visit to Foxboro this weekend. But they currently have a COVID-19 situation to deal with before taking on the Patriots.

The Ravens announced Thursday morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol, and the player who tested positive is in self-quarantine.

“There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate,” the team said Thursday. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance.”

Baltimore just activated corner Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday morning. Humphry spent 10 days in quarantine and missed last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after he was the first Ravens player to test positive this season.

The Patriots dealt with their own COVID issues at the start of October, with quarterback Cam Newton being the first player to test positive on the team. He missed the team’s Week 4 loss in Kansas City, and a handful of positive tests popped up on the roster in the weeks that followed. New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos was pushed back a week as the team dealt with its COVID situation, but they haven’t had a positive test since October 17.

The Patriots and the Ravens are set to square off on Sunday Night Football — barring any more COVID-related developments with the Ravens.