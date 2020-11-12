QUINCY (CBS) – A 19-year-old Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an MBTA bus driver who asked him to wear a mask.
Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police were called to Washington Street in Quincy.
The bus driver said 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez got onto the bus without wearing a mask, a violation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus executive order.
When the driver asked Rodriguez to put on a mask, he allegedly refused. The driver asked the 19-year-old to get off the bus, but police say he responded by coughing in the driver’s face and claiming to have COVID-19.
Transit Police said Rodriguez said “I’m not getting of the f—–g bus,” picked up a chalk block and assaulted the driver with it before running off.
Rodriguez was stopped by police and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police discovered Rodriguez also had a warrant for his arrest out of East Boston District Court on an assault and battery charge.
