CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Joshua Rodriguez, MBTA Transit Police

QUINCY (CBS) – A 19-year-old Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an MBTA bus driver who asked him to wear a mask.

Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police were called to Washington Street in Quincy.

The bus driver said 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez got onto the bus without wearing a mask, a violation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus executive order.

Joshua Rodriguez. (Image Credit: MBTA Transit Police)

When the driver asked Rodriguez to put on a mask, he allegedly refused. The driver asked the 19-year-old to get off the bus, but police say he responded by coughing in the driver’s face and claiming to have COVID-19.

Transit Police said Rodriguez said “I’m not getting of the f—–g bus,” picked up a chalk block and assaulted the driver with it before running off.

Rodriguez was stopped by police and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police discovered Rodriguez also had a warrant for his arrest out of East Boston District Court on an assault and battery charge.

Comments
  1. JimStark says:
    November 12, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    No comment

    Reply

Leave a Reply