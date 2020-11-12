CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The family of Paul Wilson is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for his death. Wilson was assaulted and left for dead in a popular Cambridge park in 2019.
Wilson was beaten to death in Danehy Park. Police found a baseball bat nearby, but forensic examination later ruled it out as a potential murder weapon. Wilson suffered significant head trauma in the attack.
Investigators ruled out robbery as a potential motive because Wilson’s belongings were found on him, including an Apple watch.
Wilson, who worked for years at IBM, was a towering presence at six feet, six inches tall.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office determined that the day he was killed, Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from work at IBM. He arrived at Porter Square MBTA station, rode the bike home and parked it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through the park.
Wilson’s death is one of 11 unsolved murders in Cambridge since 1999.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at (781) 897-6600 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3121.