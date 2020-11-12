Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There is some reassuring news about the coronavirus and babies. A new study in the Lancet finds that newborns are at a lower risk of severe COVID-19.
Researchers at Imperial College London looked at data on babies born in the United Kingdom at the beginning of the pandemic. They found that severe COVID-19 infection was very rare in babies less than one month old.
It is also unlikely a mother will pass the virus on to her newborn, suggesting mother and baby should be kept together even if the mom is suspected of having COVID-19.