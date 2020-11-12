Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – One person was injured and several homes damaged following an explosion on Nantucket Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Woodbury Lane just after noon.
The State Fire Marshal’s office said they may not be able to arrive for investigation until Friday due to travel conditions.
Two homes were damaged as a result of the fire and four more during the explosion.
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries during the explosion.
No further information is currently available.