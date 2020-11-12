BROOKLINE (CBS) – A massive water main break in Brookline on Thursday caused a large amount of water to go into the Brookline Reservoir and one street to be temporarily closed.
On Thursday morning, crews from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority said they were working on a water main on Lee Street near Route 9 in Brookline when a “coupling let go”.
Water then gushed out of the water main and into the reservoir and several nearby streets.
Please avoid the area of the Reservoir right now as the MWRA works to contain this situation. pic.twitter.com/olGnyY4jtr
— Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 12, 2020
The MWRA said the pipeline is now “isolated”, but Lee Street is still closed.
Crews were also looking to remove a front loader from a hole caused by the water main break. The water main serves parts of Boston, Brookline, Milton and Quincy.
The MWRA is asking residents to check their water to make sure it is clear before washing white or light-colored laundry. They say there is a chance the water may be discolored as a “result of a small amount of iron in the pipes.”