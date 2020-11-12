Ravens Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Says 'No High-Risk Contacts'The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to pay a visit to Foxboro this weekend. But they currently have a COVID-19 situation to deal with before taking on the Patriots.

BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson On Potentially Joining Patriots: 'That's Cool'"If that's the team that wants me, shoot, I'll give it everything I have."

Did Danny Ainge Reveal Anything About Celtics Offseason Plans?

NFL Week 10 NFC North Picks: Dalvin Cook 'Has Been Tremendous Since His Return,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteWith the surging Vikings and the fading Bears, the NFC North playoff race bound to get tighter in the second half of the season.

Joe Cardona Announced As Patriots' Nominee For Salute To Service AwardThis year's Veterans Day was a little more special for Patriots long snapper/Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona. He was announced as New England's nominee for the 10th annual “Salute to Service Award."