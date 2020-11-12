Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has chosen longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise role as his chief of staff.
Klain held the same position when Biden was Vice President. He also served as the coordinator of President Obama’s Ebola crisis team in 2014.
Ed Markey was my first boss after college and a lifelong friend. He taught me how to fight for the right things and how to be effective. I’m flattered by these kind words. https://t.co/ULTJcQSX3O
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 12, 2020
Klain, 59, is a graduate of Harvard Law School and he once worked for Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.
