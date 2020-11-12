CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Election 2020, Ron Klain

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has chosen longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise role as his chief of staff.

Klain held the same position when Biden was Vice President. He also served as the coordinator of President Obama’s Ebola crisis team in 2014.

Klain, 59, is a graduate of Harvard Law School and he once worked for Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.

