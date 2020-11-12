Ravens Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Says 'No High-Risk Contacts'The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to pay a visit to Foxboro this weekend. But they currently have a COVID-19 situation to deal with before taking on the Patriots.

Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore Misses Thursday's PracticeThe Patriots held a padded practice on Thursday as the team gears up for Sunday night's matchup with the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. But star cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not participate in the session.

Celtics Involved In Extremely Interesting Trade Rumor For Jrue HolidayWe've heard a lot of Celtics rumors the last few weeks, but this one is maybe the most enticing.

Potential Celtics Target? Teams Reportedly Reaching Out To Wizards About Bertans Sign-And-TradeTeams are reportedly reaching out to the Wizards about a Davis Bertans sign-and-trade. Should the Celtics be in on the Latvian Laser this offseason?

Updated Look At Cam Newton's Incentives For 2020 Season With PatriotsHere's where Cam Newton stands in terms of earning his incentives for the 2020 season.