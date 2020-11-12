Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,482 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 174,953 while the total number of deaths is 10,015.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.90%.
There are an estimated 26,201 active cases.
As of Thursday, there are 661 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of two from Wednesday. There are 151 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 98,075 total new tests reported Thursday.
All caused by Charlie Baker’s bogus lockdowns and regulations with the MA Supreme Court ruling to stop this clown. WBZ assists the spread of SARS.