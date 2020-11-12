BOSTON (CBS) – As President-elect Joe Biden begins putting together his cabinet, there is some buzz that Sen. Elizabeth Warren could fill a position. That would leave Republican Gov. Charlie Baker with the task of temporarily filling her position.
There is a new proposal that would require Gov. Baker to pick a senator from the same party as the candidate leaving.
The governor told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller if it came to that, he would veto it.
“Every time this particular issue comes before the commonwealth, the legislature changes the rules based on the circumstances at that particular time,” Baker said. “It’s a bad look for everybody and if they were to send legislation to change the rules yet again, you know and I don’t say this very often, I’d veto that.”
The proposal is an amendment attached to the budget, which is under consideration right now in the House.