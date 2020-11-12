Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A huge fire destroyed a convenience store in Brockton early Thursday morning, sending a burning sign crashing to the pavement.
Flames broke out at Rice’s Market on North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. and quickly engulfed most of the building.
About an hour and a half later, as firefighters continued to douse the flames from the outside, the sign over the front of the building came crashing down in front of them.
There are no reports of any injuries.
There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.
Part of North Main Street and Emerson Avenue were shut down for firefighters.