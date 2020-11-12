BOSTON (CBS) – Thirty communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
As of Friday, the communities in the high-risk red zone include: Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Dighton, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Freetown, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Marion, Methuen, Milford, New Bedford, Norfolk, Plainville, Revere, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Springfield, Swansea, Tisbury, Uxbridge, West Springfield and Westport.
This is the second report released since the state began using a new method to assess coronavirus transmission rates in communities. The change is aimed at keeping students in schools. In last week’s report, 16 communities were listed in the red zone.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,482 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. There were 98,075 total new tests reported Thursday.