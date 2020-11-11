(MARE) – Emma is an intelligent, vibrant, and caring young lady of Caucasian descent. She can present as a bit quiet and reserved upon initial introduction, however, it does not take long for her true personality to shine through. Those who know her best say that she can be fun, silly and playful but also bold and stubborn. Emma’s social worker feels that she is very resilient, and has great potential to have a bright and successful future. Emma has a significant interest and love for animals. Emma is also a lover of dancing, music, singing, and anything Harry Potter. She also enjoys reading, doing arts and crafts, shopping, and painting her nails. When she gets older, Emma hopes to go to college and become a marine biologist.

Emma does well academically, especially when learning about things that she has a personal interest in. Emma does not have any issues with behavior at school, and is able to positively socialize and make strong friendships. Emma is an outgoing child and likes to engage in afterschool activities.

Legally freed for adoption, Emma will thrive in a loving and caring family with at least one mother. Her social worker feels that she will do best in a home where she can be the only or youngest child. An ideal family for Emma will understand the importance of birth family connections. Emma currently visits with her siblings three times a year and per an Open Adoption Agreement will visit with her birth parents four times a year after she joins her new family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.