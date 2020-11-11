TAUNTON (CBS) – One year after 85-year-old Jose Ferreira was killed in a hit-and-run just feet from his home, Taunton Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the driver.
Friends said Ferreira was in a crosswalk heading home after showing a rental property he owned when he was hit and killed. The driver involved in the November 6, 2019 crash did not stay at the scene.
After the incident, police said they were looking for a blue or dark colored 1999-2007 GMC Sierra pick-up truck that may have hood or windshield damage.
They released a photo of the truck from a nearby security camera.
On Tuesday, police issued a plea for anyone with information to come forward.
“As a reminder that even seemingly minor details or observations could be helpful to investigators as they continue to investigate all leads and new information,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brock Morrissette at 508-961-1904, or Taunton Police Det. Robert Swartz at 508-821-1475 ex. 3133.