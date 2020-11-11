Nick Folk Earns AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Game-Winning Kick Vs. JetsNick Folk's game-winning kick vs. his old team on Monday night was a memorable one, and it's now earned the veteran kicker some national recognition.

NHL Considering Reduced Schedule, Hub Cities For 2020-21 SeasonThe NHL's two-bubble system over the summer was tremendously successful. Now, the NHL is hard at work trying to establish plans for an equally functional regular season for 2020-21.

Dalton Keene Placed On IR; Patriots Hit Bargain Bin For Tight End DepthThe Patriots used two third-round picks on tight ends in April. Neither of those picks are on the active roster at the moment.

Masters Preview: 'Things Are Just More Difficult For Tiger,' Says Nick FaldoTiger Woods is unlikely to repeat at the Masters, but Bryson DeChambeau has strong shot at his second consecutive major.

Bill Belichick Explains How Cam Newton Set Up Final Play Before Game-Winning Field Goal Vs. JetsWhen asked if the game-winning play was a case of Jakobi Meyers reading the defense and making an adjustment, Bill Belichick shifted the credit to Cam Newton.