BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Folk’s game-winning kick vs. his old team on Monday night was a memorable one, and it’s now earned the veteran kicker some national recognition.
The Patriots’ kicker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, after his perfect showing on Monday Night Football vs. the Jets.
Folk broke a 27-all tie with a 51-yard field goal as time expired on Monday, lifting the Patriots to a desperately needed victory to break a four-game losing streak.
Folk was 3-for-3 on field goals for the evening, also hitting kicks from 45 yards and 29 yards. He was also 3-for-3 on PATs.
For Folk, this is the third time he’s earned the honor of Special Teams Player of the Week, and it’s his first time earning it since 2013.
The 36-year-old Folk is in his second season with the Patriots. This year, he’s 14-for-16 on field goals and 14-for-15 on PATs. His misses came from 45 yards and 51 yards, and after starting the season 0-for-2 on field goals, he’s successfully kicked 14 in a row.