NATICK (CBS) – The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down early Wednesday morning after a wrong way driver crashed in Natick.
Witnesses told WBZ-TV they saw a driver going the wrong way down the highway around 3 a.m. with a police cruiser following that wrong way driver. There are reports that there was a head-on collision near the Natick service plaza.
There was debris scattered across the highway, including a crushed car and a damaged ambulance into a guardrail. The car was towed away around 5:30 a.m.
There are multiple police, fire and EMS personnel on the scene.
Right now it’s unclear exactly what happened or whether there are any injuries.
All eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 13 in Natick and traffic is being diverted to Route 30.
Route 9 is also an alternative for drivers at this time.