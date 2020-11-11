BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been thin at wide receiver for most of the season. Their depth at the position improved substantially at practice on Wednesday.
Not only was new guy Isaiah Ford, acquired at the trade deadline from Miami, on the field for his first practice with the team, but N’Keal Harry was also back for New England. Harry did not practice at all over the previous two weeks and missed New England’s last two games with a concussion that he suffered on Oct. 25 in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
In six games this season, Harry has just 19 receptions on 32 targets for 172 yards and a touchdown. The 2019 first-round pick has played in just 13 of a possible 24 games over his two NFL seasons.
Ford will be a welcome addition to Cam Newton’s receiving corps, which is down Julian Edelman at the moment after the veteran landed on IR following knee surgery. Ford will give Newton another option in the slot, which has been a big need during Edelman’s absence thus far.
In seven games with Miami this season, the 6-foot-2 Ford caught 18 of the 28 passes that went his way for 184 yards.
In addition to Ford, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack also made his practice debut on Wednesday. Mack was claimed off waivers from the Titans last week.
The 3-5 Patriots host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football.