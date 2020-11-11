Celtics Mock Draft Roundup With One Week To GoThe NBA Draft is only a week away. And the Boston Celtics still have three first-round picks.

Nick Folk Earns AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Game-Winning Kick Vs. JetsNick Folk's game-winning kick vs. his old team on Monday night was a memorable one, and it's now earned the veteran kicker some national recognition.

NHL Considering Reduced Schedule, Hub Cities For 2020-21 SeasonThe NHL's two-bubble system over the summer was tremendously successful. Now, the NHL is hard at work trying to establish plans for an equally functional regular season for 2020-21.

Dalton Keene Placed On IR; Patriots Hit Bargain Bin For Tight End DepthThe Patriots used two third-round picks on tight ends in April. Neither of those picks are on the active roster at the moment.

Masters Preview: 'Things Are Just More Difficult For Tiger,' Says Nick FaldoTiger Woods is unlikely to repeat at the Masters, but Bryson DeChambeau has strong shot at his second consecutive major.