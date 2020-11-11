Celtics Reportedly Interested In Trading Up To No. 6 In NBA Draft

'Important Day For Our Country': Bill Belichick Salutes Armed Forces On Veterans DayBill Belichick is hard at work getting his 3-5 Patriots ready for a tough matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. But the Patriots head coach made sure to give thanks to all of those who have served the country on Veterans Day.

Gleeful Bill Belichick: Leaving New York Jets 'One Of The Great Moments Of My Career'Bill Belichick clearly still dislikes the New York Jets.

Masters Preview: 'Things Are Just More Difficult For Tiger,' Says Nick FaldoTiger Woods is unlikely to repeat at the Masters, but Bryson DeChambeau has strong shot at his second consecutive major.

Celtics Mock Draft Roundup With One Week To GoThe NBA Draft is only a week away. And the Boston Celtics still have three first-round picks.