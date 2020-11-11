DOUGLAS (CBS/AP) — A man was killed in a three-alarm house fire that broke out late Tuesday in Douglas, state fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 10:20 a.m. at 31 Glen Street. Crews from Douglas and other nearby communities responded to the single-family home to fight the fire.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said one person was killed in the blaze. The man’s name was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.
Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson said there was no evidence that the home had working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.
“On November 1, we reminded residents when they changed their clocks, to also check their alarms.” Vinson said in a statement. “This tragedy underscores how important working smoke alarms are. As we head into the winter, take a few minutes to check the alarms in your own home and your elderly relatives’.”
The fire is being investigated by state and local fire agencies.
