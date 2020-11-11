Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,495 new confirmed COVID cases and 37 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 172,471 while the total number of deaths is 9,994.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.88%.
There are an estimated 25,055 active cases.
As of Wednesday, there are 659 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 41 from Tuesday. There are 152 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 80,321 total new tests reported Wednesday.