BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers have developed a face mask that could be disinfected by the sun.
Face masks go a long way to protecting the wearer and others around you but germs, including the coronavirus, can survive on the surface so masks need to be washed or discarded after use.
Now scientists at UC-Davis say they have developed a special type of cotton that releases a “reactive oxygen species” that can kill bacteria and viruses within 60 minutes of being exposed to the sun, while still being safe and washable.
They say the fabric could be used for facemasks, protective suits, and other forms of PPE, and perhaps someone could disinfect their mask by laying it in the sun for an hour while on their lunch break.