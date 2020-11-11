BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve heard an awful lot about Danny Ainge’s quest to get into the Top 10 at next week’s NBA Draft, a quest that has so far been unsuccessful. Now we’re hearing about a particular spot that Ainge is looking to jump up to when picks start flying off the board.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Ainge and the Celtics are among the teams interested in the sixth overall selection. Now the question is: Are the Atlanta Hawks interested in what the Celtics have to offer?

Boston isn’t alone in their interest, either, as O’Connor notes that the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans also eying that pick. Minnesota owns the top overall pick as well as pick No. 17, while the Pelicans have the 13th overall pick and three second-round selections.

Sources: The Timberwolves are attempting to acquire a second lottery pick. They’ve had talks with the Hawks for #6. A possible deal could include Jarrett Culver and #17. A number of teams are interested in Atlanta’s #6 pick—the Pelicans and Celtics being among them, sources say. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 11, 2020

Boston, of course, has picks Nos. 14, 26 and 30, plus a second-round selection at No. 47. Ainge would reportedly love to turn that trio of first-round picks into a high lottery selection, considering the Celtics don’t have much room on their current roster. But most teams won’t be all that interested in adding three rookies to its roster, so the Celtics would likely have to add a player to a deal — especially with the Hawks. Atlanta is looking to surround promising youngsters Tre Young and John Collins with enough talent to turn the team into a playoff contender, so they may be willing to deal that No. 6 pick for some veteran help and picks.

Whatever happens, Ainge is probably going to have to get pretty creative if he wants to move up by next Wednesday.