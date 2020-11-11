BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is hard at work getting his 3-5 Patriots ready for a tough matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. But the Patriots head coach made sure to give thanks to all of those who have served the country on Veterans Day.
After fielding numerous questions about this weekend’s matchup with the Ravens, Belichick was asked about the importance of Veterans Day. Belichick’s father, Steve, served in the Navy during World War II and spent over 30 years as a scout for the Naval Academy, so Belichick always makes sure to honor the armed services whenever he can.
On Wednesday, he highlighted how important it is to observe Veterans Day.
“It’s a very important day for our country and the freedom of our country. Certainly a day that we want to recognize,” Belichick said. “Obviously a lot of veterans are still living. Memorial Day is another important day of recognition. Those are the days that make all the other holidays possible: Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
“It’s an important day for our country and for all of us. Without it, there’s no football,” he continued. “We should all be very appreciative of what the people in the armed forces have done for us and continue to do for us. It’s a tough world out there.”
Given his father’s connection to the Naval Academy, Belichick made sure to single out the Navy on Wednesday.
“Special appreciation for the service from the United States Navy. Special place for me,” he said.