BAR HARBOR, Maine (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior has accepted a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to make admission to national parks free for Gold Star families. Fees will also be waived for veterans, lawmakers said.
Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, proposed the rule change to honor families of military members who died during their service. The change takes effect on Nov. 11 and will apply to national parks and other federal lands, the lawmakers said.
Golden said that “making our national parks and public lands open to these Americans free of charge is a small but meaningful way to express our gratitude for their sacrifices.”
National parks will be free to all on Veterans Day; Massachusetts is also offering free parking at all state parks sites on Wednesday.
The Bay State is home to 15 national parks that attract more than 10 million visitors per year, according to federal statistics.
