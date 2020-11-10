MILTON (CBS) – Some students in Milton paid tribute to the men and women who have served our country with a new event Tuesday, the day before Veterans Day.
Boys and girls at St. Mary of the Hills School joined their teachers in their first-ever “Drive-Thru Veterans Day-Grandparents Day” celebration.
Students from grade three all the way up to eighth grade made signs and waved flags as they stood outside while veterans drove by in their cars to keep a safe social distance during the pandemic.
Principal Julie Marotta told WBZ-TV she’s very proud of her staff and students for holding the event.
“I think this is just an important time in our country that we all need to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of so many that have given us the freedoms that we currently have today,” she said. “If this event had gone by and we didn’t make something out of it, it just wouldn’t have been the same school.”