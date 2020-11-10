BOSTON (CBS) – Carlos Zalduondo moved to Hull more than 15 years ago in part because of the MBTA ferry service to Boston.

Before the pandemic the Boston high school teacher rode daily.

“I have to have access to go in. If I don’t my commuting situation is going to get very complicated,” Zalduondo said.

The MBTA Fiscal Control Board is trying to save about $130 million and cutting all ferry service is part of the proposal.

“It’s not just that it’s a pleasurable way to commute it’s a reliable and efficient way to commute,” said Jason McCann.

Longtime ferry riders in Hull and Hingham joined together forming the group “Save The Ferry” to try and change the T’s mind.

Tuesday they gathered in Hingham to make their voices heard.

“The legislative delegation is working very closely together to persuade the MBTA not to outright eliminate the ferry,” said State Representative Joan Meschino.

The MBTA Ferries are run by Boston Harbor Cruises. The GM says before the pandemic all the routes were moving more than a million passengers a year.

“It’ll be devastating. Once this pandemic is over these commuters depend on us,” said Boston Harbor Cruises General Manager Bob Lawler.

If the service is cut passengers like Carlos say they’ll have to make some tough choices.

“I’m going to have to make some other decisions my career and where I’m going to live,” said Zalduondo.

The MBTA is making its cost cutting decision next month.