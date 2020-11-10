BOSTON (CBS) — Beating the winless Jets was a lot harder than it had to be for the New England Patriots on Monday night. But a win is a win is a win, and it was refreshing to see Cam Newton lead the team on a comeback — even against the lowly Jets.
Newton didn’t throw a touchdown but was solid overall, completing 27 of his 35 passes for 274 yards while rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Four of his six runs on the night went for a Patriots first down or ended in the end zone.
Pretty solid. Most important, Newton was 3-for-5 on New England’s final drive to set up Nick Folk’s game-winning kick as time expired. The Patriots overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to snap the team’s four-game losing streak.
Newton’s performance earned him some praise from one of the biggest athletes in the world, as LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulation the QB on his big game in New England’s 30-27 win on Monday Night Football.
Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! 🙏🏾. Game winning drive to add on to it
Even if you had to scratch and claw against a winless team, it’s always a good night when LeBron James gives you some love on in the Twittersphere.