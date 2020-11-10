HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — An adult and a child were pronounced dead following a fire at a mobile home in Henniker, New Hampshire fire officials said.
The fire was reported at about 4:50 p.m. Monday, and responders saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the adult and child were “unable to escape,” according to a news release. No names were released.
The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office – Bureau of Investigations is investigating the fire with assistance from the Henniker police and fire departments. Autopsies will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office on Wednesday.
No details were given on the cause of the fire, but state Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said people should maintain working smoke alarms in their homes; keep exits clear of debris; and that a candle is an open flame that can easily ignite anything that can burn.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)